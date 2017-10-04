13 Kerry towns and villages to benefit from €868,000 funding

Thirteen Kerry projects are to benefit from funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The funding of €868,000 will be allocated through Kerry County Council.

Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin is welcoming the announcement.

€100,000 is to go to Ardfert for public toilets and coach parking facilities; €100,000 will also go to Ballybunion for beach toilets and shop units, and Rathmore is to get the same amount for enhancement works.

Castleisland is to get over €84,000 for the refurbishment of the tourist office; €80,000 will go on research and innovation in Caherciveen, while Milltown is to get €78,000 for a youth café, to refurbish the youth club, and for public toilets.

Killorglin is to get €64,000 for a branding and marketing project; €56,000 is to go towards the Dingle Creativity and Innovation Hub, and the same amount will go to Ballyheigue for enhancement works and signage.

Sneem will benefit from almost €46,000 for a skills register, broadband speeds, and the Hub Phase II.

€40,000 is to go to Farranfore for a public realm and street scape; the same amount will go to Listowel for an Economic Action Plan and website, while Kenmare will benefit from €24,000 for heritage enhancement and infrastructure.