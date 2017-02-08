Radio Kerry Kerry Sports/Randles Bros Sports Star Award

2016 Award Winners

Rob Duggan and Ger Conway – They won the DMACK British Junior Rally Championship, claiming 4 race wins and 2 more podium finishes in the 7-round series. This secures a drive in the 2017 Fiesta Trophy, which will be run over 5 rounds of the World Rally Championship.

Jane O’Donoghue – Administrator Killarney Celtic Football for All

Killarney Celtic’s Football for All were voted the runners up in the National Dairy Council Best Irish Sports Club. Jane coordinates the coaching for almost 60 kids with intellectual, physical and sensory needs overseeing at team of 12 coaches

Paul Nagle was exposed to rallying from an early age: his father was a national-level co-driver and a key figure in organizing events near the family home in Ireland.

Following his rally debut in 1997, Nagle’s big break came in 2001 when he became the Peugeot Super Cup champion co-driver, gaining experience of competing in the UK and France in the process. He scored a fine sixth overall alongside Gareth MacHale in Mexico 2006 but a heavy crash in Sardinia the following season curtailed their WRC campaign.

He has co-driven for Kris Meeke since 2009, but without a full-time WRC programme, Nagle kept up his WRC experience by partnering other drivers including Craig Breen in 2012 and Andreas Mikkelsen in 2013. For 2014 Nagle and Meeke will be reunited for a full season at Citroen. He won Rally Argentine in April 2015 now followed by this superb Portuguese victory

Jack Kennedy hails from Dingle and started out in pony racing alongside his brothers Mikey and Patrick.

He was crowned Champion Jockey 3 times, won the most famous race The Dingle Derby and recorded over 200 winners on the circuit. It is from here that Johnny Murtagh, Paul Townend and fellow Kerry jockey’s Oisin Murphy and Bryan Cooper also graduated from.

He started riding professionally for Gordon Elliott in mid -2015 and was soon winning races on the flat and over jumps.

He made his Cheltenham debut this year and says to ride a winner at the Festival is his next ambition.

He was crowned Irish Conditional Champion Jockey at Punchestown earlier this month, just a week after turning 17. He rode his first winner over fences in Navan last November on the JP McManus owned Riverside City, trained by Elliott. This was the middle leg of an amazing treble on the day.

In all, he rode 44 winners during the season.

Ultan Dillane from Tralee, who plays rugby for Connaught and was called up to the Irish Squad for the recent Six Nations, is the Radio Kerry and Randles Bros Sport Star of the month for March.

The announcement was made on Monday night’s Terrace Talk. Almost 1,500 votes were received on line, via social media and by phone over a seven day period. The panel praised Ultan Dillane for his great achievements in the past year, in particular his contribution to this year’s Six Nations campaign and said he has a bright future ahead. Ultan will be Weeshie’s guest on Terrace Talk in the coming weeks.

Randles Bros/Radio Kerry Kerry Sports Star Award Recipient for the month of January: Shona Heaslip, who won the u23 Celtic Race in Edinburgh as part of the Irish team.

The race featured the best u23 runners from the home nations. She finished ahead of Scotland’s Mhairi McLennon.

She has competed in the Europeans in December 2014 – 6 months after moving to running from a long involvement in Irish dancing.

Won gold in the Irish u23 Cross Country in November and was 33rd in the European Cross Country Championships in France.

A member of An Riocht club and is coached by Niamh O’Sullivan who was Irish Team Manager in Scotland.

2015 Award Winners

Randles Bros/Radio Kerry Kerry Sports Star Award Recipient for the month of December: Rob Duggan.

Randles Bros/Radio Kerry Kerry Sports Star Award Recipient for the month of November: Bryan Sheehan

Randles Bros/Radio Kerry Kerry Sports Star Award Recipient for the month of October: Emma Kiely. Our first World Champion since the awards began, Killarney’s Emma Kiely is a World Champion following a wonderful performance at the World Drug Free Power Lifting Championships in Sicily.

Emma is the daughter of Brian and Valerie Kiely and to make the win even sweeter she will be able to defend her title in her home town next year as the 2016 World’s will take place in Killarney.

Randles Bros/Radio Kerry Kerry Sports Star Award Recipient for the month of September: Jack o Connor Kerry Minor Football Manager who guided Kerry Minors to their second in a row title, the first time this was achieved since 1962-63

Randles Bros/Radio Kerry Kerry Sports Star Award Recipient for the month of August: Oisín Murphy

Randles Bros/Radio Kerry Kerry Sports Star Award Recipient for the month of July: Kerry U16 Ladies Footballers – All Ireland Ladies Champions.

Randles Bros/Radio Kerry Kerry Sports Star Award Recipient for the month of June: Kerry Hurling Team

Randles Bros/Radio Kerry Kerry Sports Star Award Recipient for the month of May is Hammer thrower Adam King from Iveragh South Kerry Last month representing Colaiste Na Sceilge in the Munster Schools Track and Field Championships in Cork he smashed a record which had stood for 31 years when he threw a magnificent 64.50m. And also in May in Tullamore he won another gold medal also in the hammer event in the Irish Schools Track and Field Championships. This was a clean sweep for Adam as he had previously won gold at Junior and Intermediate level at these same championships. This brilliantly talented young Kerryman represented Ireland last year at the World Youth Olympic Games in China and has been unbeatable at his age group at provincial and national level for the past number of years.

Paul Nagle Is the Radio Kerry/Randles Bros Kerry Sports Star for the Month of April Meeke and Nagle joy in Argentina: The well-known song might mention crying but the only tears from Kris Meeke and Paul Nagle were tears of joy as the duo secured their maiden WRC victory at Rally Argentina. It was a good as could be for the Citreon DS 3 crew as they led for all but the opening couple of kilometres of the rally and had 18.1 seconds to spare at the end. It was an even better week for their team as they completed a 1-2 with Mads Ostberg taking second place. Meeke and Nagle got the tough 4 day event off to a great start as he won 3 stages on Day 1. The day caused havoc with a number of crews, including Championship leader Sebastian Ogier who had to drop out with fuel pump problems and had to re-join under Rally 2 rules. They had over 1 minute 8 seconds to spare over team-mate Ostberg going into Day 2. The route on the second day was shortened due to torrential rain and a spin by Meeke saw his lead cut to just over half a minute. It was now about consolidating the lead and not making any mistakes which they did and extended their lead to 38.6 seconds going into the final day. While there were only 32km left on the final day Meeke and Nagle knew it was not a foregone conclusion. “These are some of most difficult roads in the world in the whole of the championship and especially El Condor with lose rocks and potholes. So it’s going to be a big day!” And the duo held their nerve and drove superbly to secure their maiden WRC win. Meeke was choked with emotion after the finish and dedicated the win to a former champion.. “What can I say? It’s been a long road and the man who did most is not here. This is for Colin McRae”. Next up for the duo on the WRC Circuit is Rally Portugal, starting on May 21st

Robert Warton is the Radio Kerry/Randles Brothers Kerry Sports Star For Month March When Cistercian College Roscrea defeated famed Belvedere College last month in the final of the Leinster Schools Senior Rugby Cup at the RDS, Dublin one of their stars was a young man from deep in the heart of Kingdom GAA strong hold South Kerry.

Rob Wharton was born and bread in Aghatubrid, Renard, an area not famous for rugby heroes.This really was a fairy tale story because only the previous September Rob had been a member of Jack o Connors Kerry minor team which had re-captured the All Ireland after a lapse of twenty years.

Last week I had the pleasure of meeting up with this exemplary young man as he was presented with his award as Radio Kerry/Randles Bros. Kerry Sports Star for the Month of March and his story is one of determination, pride, and the ability to over come serious injury and go on and as he said, “achieve my dreams”.

Rob has been travelling to the Roscrea College for the last six years and explained why a young man from Renard chooses this Tippeary School above all others. “A few other lads from Renard had gone to study there and we knew it to be a great school for education and sports, and I never once regretted my decision”. There was a lot of travelling involved for this exemplary young man as he would journey from home by car, bus and train, often taking over five hours to reach his destination. Rugby and hurling were the two big sports played at the school and from the very first day Rob handled the oval ball he was hooked. “I had played a couple games back home with the Iveragh Eagles a few years ago but once I settle in at school and befriended Tim Foley we struck up a great partnership.

He played at twelve and I in the centre”. The school had never once won the Leinster Cup, not once in their 108 year history but first they had to qualify to even play in the competition which they did before Christmas. “We reached he final of the league and this qualified us to take part in the premier Cup. We gave up our Christmas holidays; we knew we had the talent; we all returned to the school and began serious training. We were determined to give it our best shot”. But a serious injury had threatened young Wharton’s entire sporting career last summer. “I had missed some of the Kerry minor training and the first game as I had badly shattered my elbow but was thrilled to be called back in for the final and when I was called into action it was a dream comes through. To play in Croke Park with Kerry was amazing and Jack o Connor our manager was fantastic. He would say to us before all games, “we are naturally the better footballers, better in catching and kick passing” and this was the style of play he kept encouraging”.

And so after a comfortable victory over Wesley in the first round of the cup treble chasing famed Blackrock now awaited. “They had won the cup sixty eight time and we had never won it so when we beat them we knew that we were well capable of going the whole way but it was so difficult. The semi-final against Newbridge went to a re-play which we won by a point. The build up to the St Patricks Day final was as Rob explained surreal. “Past pupils from all over the world contacted the school sending cards, letters, tex and e-mails and all the messages were put on a board in the hall for all to see and just before we left the dressing room the day of the final some of these were read out to us and we knew we could not let the school down It was about the school, the past pupils, parents and players. It was a dream come through.

We stayed in Dublin that night and the following day the school was packed as we brought home the cup”. Rob Wharton typifies all that is great and good in young Kerry sports stars. He was at home for Easter in his beloved Renard where “everyone was calling to me and congratulating me on the win. I started playing football in Renard National School at eight years of age and my family is literally steeped in the GAA.

My three uncles Benny, John Joe and Robert all played with Renard and my mom Alice is the PRO and my Nan never misses a game wherever its on”. He will now begin his final term at Roscrea preparing for the leaving cert in June. So where will life take this fine pleasant and unassuming six foot plus young Kerry sports star. “I might do teaching or business studies and maybe even return to the school some day and work there as a teacher”. People like Brendan Feehan, Niall McVeigh and Director of Sports Brendan McKeogh had as he pointed out played a huge part in his life and have been a great influence. And of course the one burning question I had to put to him before he hit the road for Renard was, what sport are you going to pursue and choose? His answer was understandable and sensible as you might expect from this young star. “I am keeping my options open, I have plenty of time and it’s too early yet to make a final decision. I will continue to play with my club and school and see how events unfold”.

Which ever sports Rob chooses to follow eventually I have no doubt he will be a huge success. Renards and Kerry’s loss will be rugby’s gain and on the other hand I have no doubt having chatted to him for over an hour Jack o Connor or Eamon Fitzmaurice would love to have him on their extended panels. Because as they say, in my opinion, “he has what it takes to reach the top of whatever sport he devotes his life to”. Young men such as this are the real “Secret of Kerry”.

February 2014: Clare Fitzgerald

March 2014: Jim Culloty

April 2014: Pobalscoil PS Chorca Dhuibhne – All Ireland Colleges Hogan Cup winners

May 2014: Robert Duggan and Noel O’Sullivan

June 2014: Savanna McCarthy

July 2014: Kerry Ladies U14 – All Ireland Champions

August 2014: James O’Donoghue

September 2014: Eamon Fitzmaurice

October 2014:Billy and Darren Dennehy

November 2014: Kieran Donaghy

December 2014: Bryan Cooper