125 people homeless in Kerry according to Housing Department report

125 people are currently homeless in Kerry.

The report also revealed 91 families in the Kerry and Cork region were homeless at the end of last month.

According to the report, up to February 25th, there were 125 people deemed homeless in Kerry.

In total in the south-west region of Kerry and Cork there were 434 people in emergency accommodation.

The Department of Housing report also found 222 children and 54 single parents in the region were homeless at the end of last month.

In Kerry and Cork 266 men and 168 women were homeless; 70 of those were between the age of 18 and 24.

The majority of those homeless in the south-west – 263 – were between the ages of 25 and 44.