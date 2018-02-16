120 cars deemed dangerously unroadworthy following NCT tests in Kerry centres last year

120 cars were deemed dangerously unroadworthy following NCT tests in Kerry centres last year.

According to the Road Safety Authority, over 43,000 (43,136) cars were tested in the county’s centres, including Tralee, Killarney and Cahersiveen.

While Kerry centres had high pass rates, a total of 120 vehicles were classified as ‘Fail Dangerous’.

A ‘Fail Dangerous’ is when a vehicle has a defect that constitutes a direct and immediate risk to road safety, such that the vehicle should not be used on the road under any circumstances.

The RSA says it’s is an offence to drive a dangerously defective vehicle on the public road.

In 2017, following NCT tests in Kerry, 16 cars in the Cahersiveen centre were deemed dangerously unroadworthy; 51 in Tralee; and 53 in Killarney.

Of the 43,136 cars tested in Kerry last year, 19,582 failed, representing a fail rate of 45%