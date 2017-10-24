Fireworks are illegal in Ireland. Yet, they are being advertised for sale blatantly on Facebook. Mary, not her real name, told Jerry how her son’s 12-year-old friend made contact with a person who was selling them on Facebook and bought them.
Elevated reports of partner sexual abuse in Kerry
28% of people presenting for counselling and support at Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre have experienced sexual violence at the hands of a...
Kerry ETB opens ‘Ionad Breisoideachas agus Oiliúna an Daingin’ in historic Rice House
The Kerry Education and Training Board has opened its new Further Education and Training Centre in an historic Dingle house, with links to Marie...
Sergeant urges people to keep eye out for neighbours following Tralee death
People should keep an eye on their neighbours as winter approaches, especially on the elderly or those who are vulnerable. That's according to Sergeant...
His Name was Michael – October 24th, 2017
The man, in his mid seventies, who was found dead in Boherbee, Tralee on Sunday night has been named as Michael Rice. Sergeant Tim...
Legal Lowdown – October 24th, 2017
Normally, solicitor and law lecturer, Miriam McGillycuddy, joins Jerry with the Legal Lowdown on the last Tuesday of the month. Well, she’s joining Jerry...
12-year-old Buys Fireworks Via Facebook – October 24th, 2017
Fireworks are illegal in Ireland. Yet, they are being advertised for sale blatantly on Facebook. Mary, not her real name, told Jerry how her...