There are 12 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

There’s a total of 350 people on trolleys in emergency departments and on wards in hospitals across the country today.

St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny is the most overcrowded with 36 people in need of a bed.

There are 33 at Cork University Hospital, and 30 at University Hospital Limerick.