12 Kerry lots go under the hammer in upcoming online auction

Twelve Kerry lots are to go under the hammer in an upcoming online auction.

Among them is a house previously repossessed by the Criminal Assets Bureau, as well as a Tralee food court.

The auction is being run by BidX1 Auctions, formally Allsop, and is being held on the 27th and 28th of September.

A total of 12 Kerry lots will go under the virtual hammer in the online BidX1 auction.

Among them is Glashnacree House in Derryquin, Sneem; the six-bedroom house features a 40 foot heated swimming pool, tennis court, and two guest cottages; it has a reserve of €1.4 million.

It was repossessed by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) from Dutch drug lord Jan Hendrik Ijpelaar in 2000.

The Tralee Food Court in the Mile Height Retail Park is up for auction with a guide price of €1.4 million; it houses Burger King, Subway, and the Bakewell.

A lot of 20 apartments and townhouses at Fairway Heights, The Kerries, Tralee are being auctioned for €1 million.

Six houses in Cloonties, Ballyferriter are being auctioned with a reserve of €605,000, and another four in Kerrylee, Oakpark, Tralee are being sold for €315,000.

A partially complete four-bedroom house with sea views, in Kilfenora, Tralee has a reserve of €245,000.