HIQA says it found that there were 12 days of staff shortages in one month at St Mary of the Angels, Beaufort.

The health watchdog has published its report into compliance of regulations and standards at the residential centre for people with intellectual disabilities.

St John of God operates the facility.

HIQA inspectors said that leadership struggled to direct sufficient resources to meet residents’ needs.

However, they acknowledged that service users’ health care needs are well provided for.

HIQA’s report is based on its inspectors’ findings when they visited St Mary of the Angels, Beaufort last November.

Their visit was to follow up on issues raised from HIQA’s January 2017 inspection and to assess the level of progress made.

Inspectors said since January 2017, improvements had been made including the decoration and upkeep of the premises.

However, they found that St Mary of the Angels was moderately non-compliant in seven out of nine areas which impact on residents’ quality of life; the centre was compliant in two – healthcare needs and medical management.

The Health Information and Quality Authority says while progress was made overall, this was insufficient to comply with regulations.

A record dated October last year, stated that 12 days of staff shortages in the previous month had resulted in a reduction in social outings for residents.

Management says it will take action and address concerns raised including staffing and management of complaints.

The group, representing residents’ parents and relatives, in consultation with St John of God, have completed feasibility drawings with a view to providing single rooms for residents who’re in shared dormitories and are pursuing funding options.

HIQA noted that money raised through relatives’ fund-raising have been directed to enhance the life of residents.