11,000 customers remain without power in Kerry, parts of West Limerick & North Cork

More than 11,000 customers in the region are without electricity this evening as a result of Storm Ophelia.

ESB Networks says there are around 10,500 householders and businesses in South Kerry from Farranfore South without power.

In contrast, in North Kerry, going from Farranfore North and northwards, 867 have been left without electricity.

The areas of South Kerry and North Cork without power are Muckross, Knocknagree, Millstreet, Headford, Boherbue, Banteer, Kenmare, Sneem and Kilgarvan.

Crews are working in some of these areas and ESB Networks has warned not everyone will have power restored tonight.

In the North Kerry and West Limerick area, some customers in Finuge, Rathea, Lyreacrompane, Duagh, Abbeyfeale, Currow, Farranfore and Ardagh are without electricity.

Ger Deenihan of ESB Networks says most of these people in North Kerry and West Limerick can expect to have power restored tonight.

If you wish to report a power outage or come across fallen electricity wires, call ESB Networks’ emergency service on 1850 372 999. If it’s a fallen wire, you can also call 999 or 112 immediately. You should never touch fallen wires as they are very dangerous.