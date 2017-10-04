107-Year-Old Woman Recites Poetry She Learnt in School Almost 100 Years Ago – October 4th, 2017

Hanna Lovett was born in Ballydesmond in 1910 and emigrated to the US in the late 1920s. Speaking to Treasa Murphy, she recited two poems she learnt nearly a century ago. You’ll also hear from Hanna’s grandson, Daniel, who says the family are delighted by the attention Hanna has been getting after she received an honorary high school diploma this summer and from Hanna’s daughter, Ann.