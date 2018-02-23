1,001 petition signatures lodged in objection to extension of Shannon LNG planning

Just over a thousand people have signed a petition objecting to the extension of planning for the Shannon LNG project on the Shannon Estuary.

Safety Before LNG also stated over 20 environmental groups have issued a joint submission opposing the extension of planning from 10 to 15 years.

An Bord Pleanala granted planning permission in March 2008 subject to 40 conditions to Shannon LNG for the €500 million liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank.

The permission was for a 10-year period, but the company is now applying to extend this to 15 years.

An Bord Pleanala invited submissions in relation to whether the making of the alteration would constitute a material alteration of the terms of the development – the deadline was 5.30 yesterday.

Safety Before LNG asked whether the extension of duration of the planning permission, and what it describes as the “complete abandonment” of the project, are material changes and whether it’s exempted development.

The group today said 1,001 people signed a petition objecting to the project’s extension and that 23 environmental groups in Ireland, Belgium, Germany and the USA have issued a joint-submission.

The Supreme Court is currently considering whether tariffs for gas interconnectors will be levied on the developer, while a buyer is currently being sought by PwC to takeover and fund the project.