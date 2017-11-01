Over 10,000 ‘Pobal na Gael’ descend on Killarney for Oireachtas na Samhna

Over 10,000 people have converged on Killarney for Oireachtas na Samhna which gets underway today.

The annual cultural gathering brings Gaeltacht communities together from across the country and further afield.

The week sees a five day programme of events comprising music, song, dance, literature, drama, poetry and all aspect of Irish cultural life.

The event, hosted through the medium of the Irish language, will also see hundreds of competitors from Kerry and beyond take part from underage to senior level.

2017 is Killarney’s second year in a row to host the Oireachtas but also marks the 30th anniversary since it was hosted in Dingle in 1987.

In recognition of that a special cultural night dedicated to the West Kerry Gaeltacht of Corca Dhuibhne takes place this Thursday in the Gleneagle.

The life and times of two figures central to the Oireachtas in Kerry will also be celebrated at the event as Anne Marie Nic Gearailt explains: