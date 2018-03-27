More than 10,000 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry

There’s been a 12% increase in the past year in the number of people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry.

According to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund, as of the end of February, there were more than 10,053 people waiting for outpatient appointments, inpatient surgery, and day-case procedures at UHK.

According to the National Treatment Purchase Fund, there are now 10,053 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry, up 1,078 or 12% since the same time last year.

Of those, 9,931 are waiting for outpatient appointments as of the end of February; this is up 1,121 since the end of February last year, a 12.7% increase.

A quarter (2,567) of those are waiting up to three months, and a similar number (2,833) are waiting over a year.

The figures show there are 122 patients on inpatient and day case waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry as of the end of February; that’s down 43 in the past year, and down 11 since the end of January.

Almost three-quarters (90) of patients are waiting up to three months for inpatient and day case appointments; 21 are waiting between three and six months; and 11 between six months and a year.