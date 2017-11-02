1,000 Institute of Technology Tralee students graduate over two-day conferring session  

1,000 Institute of Technology Tralee students will graduate over a two-day conferring session.

Students from 30 different nations will be conferred, including those from China, Malaysia and Canada.

Students from every county in the Republic of Ireland will graduate, along with Erasmus students from numerous European countries.

The first day of the conferring ceremony takes place today in the Brandon Conference Centre, Tralee, with the first session beginning at 2:30.

The conferring will continue tomorrow.