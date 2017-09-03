Over 1,000 households in Kerry have no central heating.

That’s according to the latest Census figures which indicate 1 thousand and four permanent private households in the Kingdom have no central heating.

Oil is the most popular form of home heating in Kerry with over 33 thousand (33,883) households utilising the fossil fuel.

Over 4,000 households (4,390) use electricity to heat their home while over 3 thousand 900 (3,926) still use coal.

Peat, including turf, also remains popular with Kerry households with over 6 thousand permanent private households using it.

Over 1 thousand 700 households (1,720) use wood, including wood pellets, to heat their homes while 630 households use liquid petroleum gas.

The Census data was collected from over 54 thousand (54, 288) permanent private households in Kerry.