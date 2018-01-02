Over 1,000 formal complaints received in relation to South/South West Hospital Group in 2016

1,033 formal complaints were received in relation to the South/South West Hospital Group in 2016.

The group covers nine acute hospitals – including University Hospital Kerry – serving a population of approximately 1.2 million.

The Irish Examiner today reports figures, released by the HSE, which saw over 23,000 complaints logged nationally in 2016.

92 complaints were received in relation to the National Ambulance Service, with 63 received in relation to the Primary Care Reimbursement Scheme.

5,019 complaints were logged in relation to statutory hospitals managed directly by the HSE – 51 per cent of these related to a failure to provide safe and effective care.