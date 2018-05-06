100 jobs secured as a Kerry construction company successfully exits examinership

100 hundred jobs have been secured as a Kerry construction company has successfully exited examinership.

According to the Sunday Business Post Denis Moriarty the Kerries Ltd (DMTKL) and Moriarty Civil Engineering Ltd (MCEL) have emerged from examinership after securing new investment.

The company which was established in 1970 works extensively in the wind energy sector.

Pat O’Sullivan who has worked with Kingspan and who was a senior executive with CRH will invest in the company and will join its management team.