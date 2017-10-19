Over 100 customers remain without power in Kerry

Over 100 homes and businesses in Kerry remain without power this morning.

Thousands of customers in the county have had their electricity reconnected since Storm Ophelia hit on Monday.

According to the ESB Power Check website, there are now four faults in the county, affecting 124

customers.

A fault in Brosna, where 31 customers have no power, which wasn’t due to be repaired until Saturday night, should now be fixed this afternoon.

Another between Sneem and Parknasilla, impacting on 12 customers, is due to be repaired by tonight.

Power is expected to be restored to 81 homes and businesses in Tahilla and outside Kenmare by tomorrow night.