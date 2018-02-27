10 units of Kerry Fire Service battling gorse fires

Ten units of Kerry Fire Service are battling gorse fires in the county this evening.

At least 30 members of the fire service have been responding to blazes this afternoon.

Teams from Cahersiveen and Killorglin are at a fire in Droum, Glenbeigh while Kenmare and Killarney units are in Mucksná.

Firefighters are also dealing with a blaze at Cappanacush East, Templenoe while the Tralee unit is in Boolteens.

From March 1st to August 31st, it is illegal to burn gorse.

Killarney fire unit were also called to the scene of a fire on the Killarney-Killorglin road.

This blaze was caused by someone burning rubbish.