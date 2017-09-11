10% rise in new cars licensed in Kerry

There was a 10% rise in the number of cars licensed in Kerry last month.

That’s according to figures for August, compared to the same month last year, from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

They show that last month a total of 42 cars were licensed in the county; 23 were new, while 19 were imported cars.

That’s down from 52 during July, but is up when compared to the same month last year; a total of 38 cars were licensed in August 2016, 26 were new, and 12 imported.

Nationally 16,325 cars were licensed last month, just over half were imported (8,220).