1 Million Views in 24 Hours – April 12th, 2018

Causeway group, the O’Neill Sisters, have attracted more than 2.7 million views online since their version of ‘Red is the Rose’ won the praise of Youtube star and vocalist, Peter Hollens.
Kerry online property management company confirms it’s in middle of restructuring
Kerry online property management company, Aspen Grove Solutions, has confirmed it's in the middle of a restructuring process. The company has refused to comment on...
Kerry County Council hiring seasonal outdoor and roads staff
Kerry County Council is hiring seasonal staff in the outdoor and roads areas. They say temporary seasonal staff are currently being hired to undertake the...
Bodies of North American tourists killed in Gap of Dunloe to be repatriated within...
The bodies of the two North American tourists killed in the Gap of Dunloe will be repatriated in the coming 24 hours. 64-year-old Rosalyn Joy...
That’s Jazz – April 11th, 2018
This extended edition of That's Jazz includes tracks by Quincy Jones and Fats Waller, the voices of Honor Heffernan and Jeri Southern, new music...
Juli Ni Mhaoileoin – April 11th, 2018
Joe McGill’s guest this week on In Conversation is the Dingle Druid, Juli Ni Mhaoileoin (va loan). In addition to being a Druid, Juli...
