1 Football All Star For Kerry

Kerry’s Paul Geaney is an All Star footballer once again.
The Dingle forward is included in the team for the second year in a row.
THE 2017 PwC ALL-STAR FOOTBALL TEAM
GOALKEEPER
1. David Clarke (Mayo). Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2016
DEFENDERS
2. Chris Barrett (Mayo). First-time winner.
3. Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin). First-time winner.
4. Keith Higgins (Mayo). Four-time All-Star. Previously won in 2012/’13/’14
5. Colm Boyle (Mayo). Four-time All-Star. Previously won in 2013/’14/’16
6. Cian O’Sullivan (Dublin). Three-time All-Star. Previously won in 2013 & 2015
7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin). Two-time All-Star. Previously win in 2015
MIDFIELDERS
8. Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone). First-time All-Star
9. James McCarthy (Dublin). Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2014
FORWARDS
10. Dean Rock (Dublin). Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2016
11. Aidan O’Shea (Mayo). Three-time All-Star. Previously won in 2013 & 2015
12. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin). First-time All-Star
13. Paul Mannion (Dublin). First-time All-Star
14. Paul Geaney (Kerry). Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2016
15. Andy Moran (Mayo). Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2011
PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year: Andy Moran (Mayo)
PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year: Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)
PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year: Joe Canning (Galway)
PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year: Conor Whelan (Galway)
Kerry’s Níamh Leen & Patrice Diggin have been nominated for 2017 Camogie soaring star awards , taking place in Citywest tonight.