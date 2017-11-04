1 Football All Star For Kerry

Kerry’s Paul Geaney is an All Star footballer once again.

The Dingle forward is included in the team for the second year in a row.

THE 2017 PwC ALL-STAR FOOTBALL TEAM

GOALKEEPER

1. David Clarke (Mayo). Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2016

DEFENDERS

2. Chris Barrett (Mayo). First-time winner.

3. Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin). First-time winner.

4. Keith Higgins (Mayo). Four-time All-Star. Previously won in 2012/’13/’14

5. Colm Boyle (Mayo). Four-time All-Star. Previously won in 2013/’14/’16

6. Cian O’Sullivan (Dublin). Three-time All-Star. Previously won in 2013 & 2015

7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin). Two-time All-Star. Previously win in 2015

MIDFIELDERS

8. Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone). First-time All-Star

9. James McCarthy (Dublin). Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2014

FORWARDS

10. Dean Rock (Dublin). Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2016

11. Aidan O’Shea (Mayo). Three-time All-Star. Previously won in 2013 & 2015

12. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin). First-time All-Star

13. Paul Mannion (Dublin). First-time All-Star

14. Paul Geaney (Kerry). Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2016

15. Andy Moran (Mayo). Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2011

PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year: Andy Moran (Mayo)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year: Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year: Joe Canning (Galway)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year: Conor Whelan (Galway)

Kerry’s Níamh Leen & Patrice Diggin have been nominated for 2017 Camogie soaring star awards , taking place in Citywest tonight.