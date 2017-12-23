1.9 million paid to consultants engaged on projects by Kerry County Council in 2016

1,951,564 was paid to consultants engaged on projects by Kerry County Council last year.

Details of sums paid to consultants in 2014, 2015 and 2016 were furnished by Head of Finance Angela McAllen to Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill who tabled a motion on the issue on at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

€1,678,091 was paid in 2015 and €2,086,965 in 2014 – however the Council has stated that, over the three-year period, 84% of payments to consultants were recoupable.

The majority of fees paid to consultants related to roads schemes – approximately 95% – and the construction of major capital projects, funded by T.I.I. and managed Road Design Office in Castleisland.

The Council – which oversees an extensive housing capital programme, managed by a design team – said it’s necessary to retain specialist consultants to ensure the delivery of these projects.

The Capital Infrastructure Unit also manages major projects such as greenways, the redevelopment of the Mall and the Denny site in Tralee.

€1,951,564 spent in 2016, €1,511,788 was recoupable.