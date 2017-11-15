Smartphone in a pink case found at Killeen Heights Tralee. owner can contact 083 0306360
Nearly half of septic tanks inspected in Kerry are non-compliant with regulations
Nearly half of septic tanks inspected in Kerry are non-compliant with EPA regulations. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 68 inspections were carried out in...
Kerry GP says more diagnostic facilities needed in the community
A Kerry GP says there needs to be more diagnostic facilities in communities. Dr Gary Stack, who's based in Killarney, was speaking after a woman...
Danny Healy-Rae says new proposed laws for unaccompanied learner drivers are ‘unfair’
Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae says a proposal that would make it an offence for the owner of a vehicle to allow it to be...
Kerry’s Junior Eurovision star Sinéad Carr
The very talented Sinéad Carr and her father Bryan joined Marian O'Flaherty in studio today about Sinéad reaching the final of Junior Eurovision Éire,...
Body Positivity and Bikini Karaoke!
Marian O'Flaherty speaks to actor, comedian and vlogger Ríona O'Connor, originally from Tralee now living in the UK, about her viral video 'Bikini Karaoke'...
‘Ultra Vision’ and ‘Tractor Safe Lock’; Killorglin’s innovators of the future honoured at national...
20 projects from all over the country qualified from the regional SciFest competitions held in the Institutes of Technology during the year. Seven projects...