A small cross breed blue dog was found on the Duagh to Abbeyfeale road last night. Owner can contact 087 2835797
Public submissions invited in relation to proposed works in Killorglin
Kerry County Council is inviting public submissions in relation to proposed road improvement works in Killorglin. Proposed works are to take place in four locations, including...
200ft concrete structure erected on Dingle breakwater for removal of dredge material
A large concrete structure - nearly 200 feet in length - erected on Dingle's breakwater has been placed there as a temporary measure to...
Gardaí report an increase in the number of public order offences
Gardaí in Kerry have reported an increase in the number of public order offences. Figures released at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting reveal the...
Citizen Information | October
Mary Corkery talks about how the changes in the recent budget will affect your entitlements and social welfare payment, what landlords have to provide...
Driving
Does the driving test prepare drivers properly for driving in the real world? Deirdre spoke to driving instructor Gordon Sheehy. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Driving.mp3