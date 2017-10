Pairings are now known for the ¼ Finals of the Hula Hoops Men’s Cup competitions, to be played over the weekend of December 1st to 3rd.

In the National Cup Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will be away to UCC Demons.

The President’s Cup sees Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney go to Fr Mathews while Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin travel to Paris Texas Kilkenny.